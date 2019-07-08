A man fishing from a boat on the Rock River Sunday afternoon was instrumental in helping rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into the river in Janesville.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday off the pier behind the Town Square Pavilion, 21 Dodge St.
Police said the boy fell in after being on the pier.
"An officer responded to the north parking lot of 215 S. River St., at River's Edge Bowl, and threw a rope to the boy who grabbed onto it," said Sgt. Chad Pearson.
"The officer pulled the boy to the edge of the cement embankment and was able to hold him there, but could not lift him because of the steep embankment."
Another officer on the Racine Street bridge saw the fisherman in a boat, and asked for help in getting the boy out of the river.
"The fisherman went to the area and assisted by lifting the boy out of the water so officers could take hold and lift him the rest of the way over the embankment," Pearson said.
The boy wasn't injured but was taken to a local hospital for observation.