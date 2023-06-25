At Extended Hands Pantry, a nonprofit organization he created with his wife, Jenny, Andy Czerkas recalls a recent visit by a large family, newly arrived from Haiti. They’d been connected with an apartment but didn’t have groceries. As they browsed the pantry shelves filled with canned goods and fresh produce, they couldn’t believe the food was theirs at no cost.

“What a way to get introduced to a country,” Czerkas said, recounting what he told them: “‘Here — please take it — it’s free.’”

That spirit of giving is what drives Czerkas, a Madison volunteer who was once an impoverished immigrant himself. His family, poor and battered by World War II, came to the U.S. in 1956 when he was 9. For decades, he’s been giving back by making sure no one goes hungry.

Twenty-four years ago, Czerkas (pronounced zer-kus) and his wife connected with two North Side developments where they began serving community meals and helping families achieve food security. In 2005, the couple founded The River Food Pantry, also on the North Side, and grew it into the area’s largest food pantry before moving on in late 2017. That project also spawned The River Bakery project, which is part of FEED Kitchens today, and provided a path for many to get back into the job market with practical skills and training including a ServSafe Certificate.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the bilingual Lighthouse Christian School, located on the city’s Southwest Side, launched a mobile food pantry for Latino families hard-hit by the pandemic — and the Czerkases stepped in to help. Eventually, the couple took over the operation as volunteers, Andy as executive director and Jenny as operations director.

“Andy was out there when it was cold, when it was hot, when it was raining,” said Marcio Sierra, lead pastor at Lighthouse Church, remembering when the pantry had to be held outdoors for drive-up.

“Andy is a blessing,” said Sierra, who noted that “it’s kind of hard to separate Andy and Jenny,” as they are a team.

Today, Extended Hands is housed in a brand-new, 1,600-square-foot building on the Lighthouse school grounds. Featuring culturally appropriate foods on shelves labeled in both Spanish and English, it serves more than 200 families from across the region each week, and that number is growing.

“Yesterday, 120 families came through in four hours,” Czerkas said in early June. “That’s a lot of people.”

Czerkas’ commitment today is deeply rooted in those contacts he made two decades ago at the North Side community dinners, said Mandy Nachampassack-Maloney, who works in one of the two part-time paid positions at Extended Hands.

For those North Side meals, halted with the arrival of the pandemic, Czerkas “would put together the menu and recipes, and purchase ingredients,” she said. “It soon became apparent to Andy that the dinners were just the tip of the iceberg. Through relationships he built with the residents, he came to understand that access to healthy and nutritious food was a big deal.”

Key to his mission are children, Czerkas said.

“My wife and I are really interested in making sure kids get a good education, and get the nutrition they need to get a good education. So we do a lot of stuff with kids,” he said.

In 2016, Czerkas helped launch a mobile lunch program called Munch, which provides lunches to children and teens on non-school days. They run a back-to-school celebration in late summer, where children receive free school supplies. At winter holiday time, he and Jenny help coordinate a gift giveaway for 500 people through their church, City Church, so no child or adult has to go without.

His deep faith has been instrumental in this work, Czerkas said. Nearly 40 years ago, newly married to Jenny, he struggled with alcohol. After a rocky first year of marriage, “I got tired of feeling sick and tired,” he said. The couple decided to commit themselves to service, and Czerkas quit drinking.

“That was the answer. Sobriety was the answer,” he said. “It allowed me to renew my relationship with God. It just gave me a different focus in life.” Now 76, he has been sober for 36 years.

Czerkas’ earliest years were spent in post-war Germany, where his mother cleaned houses for British officers stationed there. Years of imprisonment in a German forced labor camp had devastated the health of his Polish stepfather.

“We were very poor,” he said. “We lived in one room.”

With the help of a sponsor, the family moved to Fremont, Ohio, in the mid-1950s. Czerkas learned English, became “Americanized,” attended Bowling Green State University and then came to UW-Madison to pursue a Ph.D. in the field of German literature and history. He traveled to West and East Germany to do research for that degree, but got burned out and bored.

But he liked computers, so he returned to Madison and took classes at Madison Area Technical College. He was hired to teach the subject, and spent a long career teaching Information Technology at MATC.

Today, along with volunteering 30 to 40 hours a week at Extended Hands, Czerkas tutors children one-on-one in reading, often those who speak another language.

As part of a long, fascinating life, “We’re doing what’s really important. We really believe that,” said Czerkas.