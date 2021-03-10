And she would walk 1,200 miles: Emily Ford reflects on 69 days hiking Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail

“I want to be known as a hiker,” Ford said. “But for the sake of the times we live in, people need to know that there are people of color and women who are thru-hikers. I’m willing to be on that bandwagon.”

The head gardener at The Glensheen Mansion in Duluth, Ford has the winter months off. That and the fact she hates mosquitos make winter the perfect hiking season. While some may cringe at the thought of hiking for more than two months in Wisconsin’s biting winter weather, Ford’s description of the Ice Age Trail’s changing landscape sounds almost magical.

She describes hiking through cedar forests on the eastern portion of the trail that were so dense she was hiking in near total darkness during the middle of the day.

“It was super dark, like pitch black,” she said. “It was the coolest thing ever, almost mind-boggling.”

She describes the beauty of the Kettle Moraine State Forest’s rolling hills, Wisconsin’s southern savanna landscape and the morning fog hovering over a barren, snow-covered corn field.

“Every morning I would get up and think to myself, it is so beautiful,” she said. “I was trying to think of another word to use but I just kept saying the word beautiful over and over again.”

