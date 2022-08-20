An 'opportunity to dream': Casey Klock builds beds for children in Madison without any

When a family friend invited Casey Klock to go to Portage to join his first “bed build,” he was game.

The volunteers Klock met were cutting pine boards, drilling holes and constructing the frames of sturdy single and bunk beds they’d later deliver — along with a brand-new mattress, pillow, sheets and a comforter — to a local child who otherwise might be sleeping on the floor, on a sofa or with family members.

That Portage group was one chapter of the growing national nonprofit called Sleep in Heavenly Peace, whose mantra for volunteers is “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.” Klock has since formed an SHP chapter in Madison with the support of several friends: Alyssa Nagel, Dave Carlson, Matt Rockett, Tom Maskel, Samantha Cherney and Jake Smith.

The core group assembles volunteers, drums up donations and organizes bed builds like an upcoming one in Madison on Sept. 20. More than 15 other SHP chapters in Wisconsin do the same thing in their communities.

After his Portage experience, Klock figured he had the skill set to establish a chapter in Madison. By day, the director of production management for connected hardware at GE Lighting, Klock holds both a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in business administration from UW-Madison — and has a dad who’s a carpenter.

Klock, an avid mountain biker, camper and cross-country skier, travels frequently for work, and wasn’t able to escape COVID. When he tested positive in May, he lost his sense of taste and smell and felt tired for a couple of days. But as he recovered he continued his quarantine while building eight beds for SHP in his garage.

On his front porch sit several gallon jugs of a vinegar and steel wool solution. Each piece of lumber that goes into an SHP bed is first dipped in the liquid to ward off bed bugs and gives the finished bed a nice patina.

Serendipity has so far marked Klock’s SHP adventure. During a flight back to Madison after a work trip last fall, he happened to get a seat on the plane next to Bill Fonti, president-CEO and co-owner of Boston Inc., which owns Furniture and ApplianceMart, Ashley Homestore and Mattress Mart stores in Wisconsin.

Klock chatted with Fonti about SHP, and the furniture store chain has since donated 140 new mattresses to the Madison chapter. Other donors and local corporate sponsors have provided volunteers as well as cash. And Klock’s parents have donated all the brand-new sheet sets and cozy comforters to be delivered with SHP beds so far. His mom, Klock said, is great at finding them on sale and tracking down bargains.

SHP Madison delivered 25 beds in 2021 and has a goal of 160 this year. The frames are assembled on-site in the recipients’ homes. The children ages 3-17 who will own the finished beds are invited to help put them together if they like.

“Sometimes they are too shy” to help the volunteer crew assemble their new bed, Klock said.

“But sometimes they want to jump on the bed. And it’s the first time they’ve gotten to jump on their (own) bed, which is kind of cool.”

Who do your beds go out to?

The situations vary significantly. Sometimes it’s just people who are in a tight spot. Sometimes it’s people who are not in a good situation — but the kids want to help build, and it’s an opportunity for them to see something different, and be part of the solution.

One of our families needed a new bed because they had an infestation of cockroaches. There’s a lot of reasons people need a new bed. They have to submit an application, but we don’t turn people away. We’re not here to judge your situation. It’s people helping people. When you pour all your efforts toward positivity, there’s very little left for judgment.

When you started, were you surprised by the need?

Yes, I was. They estimate about 3% of kids ages 3 to 17 sleep on the floor, which I think in Madison is roughly 1,300 kids. We’ve had deliveries less than 2 miles from my house. I’m surprised by the wide variety of homes that we serve. Everybody has their own reasons for the need. They legitimately need a bed.

Did you come into this with carpentry skills?

Yes, but one of the things we pride ourselves on is that anyone can do this. We’ve had kids, elderly people (build beds). A build is very systematic.

How much do the beds cost to build?

About $250, or $500 for a bunk bed. People can make donations of any size, sign up to volunteer or request a bed at our website, shpbeds.org/chapter/wi-madison-w.

There’s a lot of research about the importance of good sleep for kids.

For sure. I’ve shared rooms with siblings. But if you have your own space, at least for eight hours of the day, you can also dream bigger. If you have a place of your own and that comfort, in theory, maybe you can take your mind off some of the stresses of life — and have the opportunity to dream.