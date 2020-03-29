An old school business in Wisconsin Dells wonders about its future along with many others

“We don’t know how the summer traffic will be once (the pandemic) subsides,” said Candice, 67. “It’s a very, very uneasy feeling because nobody knows what’s going to happen.”

Candice could be speaking for just about every business owner in the country. Millions have been left unemployed, a vaccine could be a year away, and while President Donald Trump signed into law Friday a $2.2 trillion economic rescue plan, the Lukasavages are unclear when or how much they’ll receive or even if they’ll apply to get part of the funds earmarked for small businesses.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The couple was forced to close Wednesday after Gov. Tony Evers ordered all nonessential businesses shut down. They had three customers last week, and one of them showed up Wednesday when Henry had stepped out of the building to pick up the mail.

“I had to turn them down,” said Henry, as he rested on his cane behind a display case filled with jewelry. “It’s a no-win situation.”

19th-century roots