Amid run on toilet paper and extra cleaning, sewer district reports equipment clogged with wipes

Jay Schlicher, general manager at Fitchburg-based Benjamin Plumbing, said his company has seen a mild increase in the number of calls about home systems clogged with wipes over the last couple of weeks. He thought the increase was likely due to people wiping down surfaces with sanitizing wipes.

Clearing the clogs can be done with an auger but sometimes it requires removing the toilet, he said.

"A majority will make it into the city sewer pipes," Andrew Uttech, general manager at Sun Prairie-based Action Plumbing, said of the wipes and other banned materials.

But the newer low-flow toilets aren't always as able to push the heavier materials through a home's pipes, he said. And Wegner said that any clogs from the toilet through the home's pipes and into the sewer lateral are the homeowner's responsibility.

"Depending on age, proximity to trees, etc., these laterals can deteriorate or tree roots can grow into them," she said in an email. "Anything that’s not (toilet paper) can get caught in the sewer lateral, especially if there are roots or cracks."

She said the problem only gets worse if fats, oils and grease — or FOGs, as the district calls them — get put down the drain as well, because "the FOGs and other non-flushables can congeal together and cause 'fatbergs.'"