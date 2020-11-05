Amid rising caseload, Dane County public health officials urge work from home

Chet's owner Eric Hermansen said his business was issued a ticket Oct. 22 after public health officials doing a spot check saw him and a contractor standing across a desk in his office with their masks down around their chins. The ticket followed a warning letter from Public Health after someone told the agency Chet's employees weren't wearing masks.

"We believe in the virus. We believe in wearing masks," Hermansen said. "I believe in following the rules that are created."

But he said no one's perfect and based on compliance levels he's witnessed at other businesses, "you could write that ticket 400 times a day." He didn't know if the tighter approach Dane County has taken to controlling the virus will end up being better than looser ones elsewhere in the country.

Rookies Food and Spirits in Mazomanie posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that it was closing to indoor service, "for the foreseeable future."

"This is due to the pandemic but not due to infections here," the bar and restaurant wrote. "In the last couple weeks we have had customers in who won't follow the rules regarding masks and social distancing and even flouting the self-isolation rules for close contact with infected persons."