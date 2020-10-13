 Skip to main content
Amid pandemic, Goodman Center sees record demand for Thanksgiving baskets
Amid pandemic, Goodman Center sees record demand for Thanksgiving baskets

Food pantry photo

Francesca Frisque, food pantry coordinator for the Goodman Community Center on Madison's East Side, gets items ready Tuesday for distribution to the homeless. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause financial hardship, the center has seen record-breaking demand for its Thanksgiving baskets program that provides free Thanksgiving meals to struggling Dane County families.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The annual Goodman Community Center Thanksgiving Basket Drive is seeing a record-breaking surge in demand this year as families struggle with the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On the first day of registration for the free Thanksgiving meals Monday, 2,216 families and individuals signed up to receive a basket — nearly 1,000 more than on last year's first day. That's also more first-day registrations than in any previous year.

“We’ve seen unprecedented levels of demand in our food pantry since the coronavirus hit Wisconsin, so this outpouring of requests early on in the registration process isn’t surprising,” said Francesca Frisque, Goodman Center food pantry coordinator.

In April, the center's Fritz Food Pantry saw a 300% increase in demand, Goodman spokeswoman Amie Hoag said. 

Hoag noted that some people have been laid off, had their hours reduced or are struggling financially in other ways because of the COVID-19 crisis. 

"We have folks who never thought they would need a food pantry coming to our pantry to pick up groceries," Hoag said. 

The goal this year is to provide complete baskets to 4,000 families, 500 more than last year's goal, Hoag said. Last year, the center ended up delivering 3,800 full baskets and an additional 500 turkeys as part of partial baskets. 

Each basket contains a turkey, a disposable roaster pan, canned vegetables, canned fruit, macaroni and cheese, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, broth, potatoes, onions, fresh carrots, milk, butter, eggs, pumpkin pie and dinner rolls, Hoag said. 

Food pantry gym

Goodman Center food pantry coordinator Francesca Frisque sorts food in the center's gym on Tuesday. Next month, the space will be filled with baskets full of Thanksgiving food to distribute to needy families.

After people register, they will get a postcard in the mail with a time and date — either Nov. 21, 22 or 23 — to pick up a basket. Pickups have always been drive-thru, so it should be safe during the pandemic, Hoag said. 

Dane County residents can register online at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving or by calling 608-204-8018, Monday through Friday, 12:30-6 p.m.

Registration is open until Oct. 23, but the Goodman Center may have to close it early because of high demand. The center said it is working with social workers from the Madison School District to identify families in the greatest need. 

The center is asking for donations online at goodmancenter.org/donate to help meet or exceed its 4,000-basket goal. People can also host their own virtual or in-person food drives by following the Goodman Center's tips at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving

The center is seeking volunteers to help with food sorting and distribution. Those interested can contact the center’s volunteer manager, Mai Lor Yang, at mailor@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8056.

Hoag said the center is always looking for help, but this year they'll likely need even more.

"It takes the whole community to make this happen," Hoag said. "This year, more than any other year, we want to make sure that we can bring as much comfort to families during these difficult times as we can. We think providing a holiday meal ... is just one small way to do that."

