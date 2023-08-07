Anti-war activists held an annual "Lanterns for Peace" event in Tenney Park on Sunday to mark the 78th anniversary of the United States using the first nuclear weapon on Hiroshima, Japan.

But unlike past anniversaries of the bombing, this year's event comes amid a cultural craze around the history of the atomic bomb and the those who invented it thanks to the blockbuster movie "Oppenheimer."

At dusk on Sunday, a crowd of all ages crafted paper lanterns to cast out into the waters of the lagoon at Tenney Park. Physicians for Social Responsibility – Wisconsin organized the event.

The only wartime use of nuclear weapons in history, the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki three days later killed an estimated 200,000 people and caused long-term health complications for some who survived it.

"Oppenheimer," which chronicles the life of theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer who helped develop the bomb for the U.S. military, has some faced criticism for not depicting the actual bombings or their impact on the victims

Even so, the blockbuster movie is leading more people to research what the bombing did to its victims and the global proliferation of nuclear weapons, said Paula Rogge, a board member of Physicians for Social Responsibility.

"From our stand point its a way to get people more aware of what happened in 1945," Rogge said.