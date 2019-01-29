Daniel Sandlin was relying on a tarp-covered tent, portable heater, blankets and the company of two dogs Tuesday to keep from freezing as temperatures hovered around zero at an illegal Far East Side campsite he often shares with his mother.
"It's just cold," Sandlin, 23, said about sleeping outside. "We have family around but we don't have nobody really we can go to."
Madison homeless advocates said that with temperatures forecast to drop as low as minus 27 on Tuesday night and minus 31 on Wednesday night, there will be shelter space available this week for anyone who wants it.
"It's crowded but it's available," said Karen Andro, who runs the homeless ministry for First United Methodist Church.
Jeff Turk, media director and board member for Friends of the State Street Family, said that since the forecast became clear last week, his group has been checking in on Downtown's homeless and urging them to get into shelter.
From their offices on Thierer Road on Madison's Far East Side, Ben Jackson and Will Brewer -- both outreach workers and case managers with homeless services agency and shelter provider Porchlight Inc. -- have been doing much the same thing with those, like Sandlin, who are living out of tents in little-noticed wooded areas near commercial and industrial areas.
"We'll be checking in on the folks, bringing out liquid propane to them," Jackson said. The liquid propane tanks are for the portable heaters Porchlight provides with funding from First United.
A point-in-time count of local homeless was completed last week, but its results haven't been tallied yet. Counts from January and July 2018 found 614 and 640, respectively, although most of them were in shelter. The waiting list for permanent housing runs to more than 800 names, according to Jackson.
While the vast majority of homeless in Madison want permanent housing, there are maybe 15 to 20 people who prefer to live outside, according to Jackson and Brewer. Jackson took a Wisconsin State Journal reporter by four of their campsites in wooded areas on the Far East Side Tuesday.
"A lot of it's mental illness," Jackson said of those living outside. "You're dealing with people who are smoking crack, smoking meth, doing heroine, extreme alcoholism."
They can also be extremely smart and resourceful, he said, noting one campsite he came upon where working solar panels had been installed. And many have legitimate concerns about being the victims of theft or assault while in temporary shelter, he said, or don't want to give up their dogs, which can provide protection for people living on the streets.
Many have also been through serious trauma. Jackson said he knows of one man who began suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after being on the USS Iowa in 1989 when one of its gun turrets exploded, killing 47 people. He's been living outdoors in the same general area on the Far East Side for about six years, he said.
Sandlin, whose mother, Linnea, works as a hotel cleaning woman, said he was going to try to find someplace warm indoors to sleep Tuesday night.
Seventy-year-old Stanley Ott was not.
"I am set up very wonderfully here," said Ott about his campsite near some railroad tracks in an industrial part of the Far East Side.
Ott said he's a Vietnam veteran who gets about $3,900 a month in Social Security and disability payments for his PTSD diagnosis. He said his current bout of homelessness started in May when he was released from jail.
"God gave me this paradise to live in for no more than generator gas," he said. "I can ride out the cold snap no problem."
Turk said that as far as he knows, Friends of the State Street Family has succeeded in convincing all of Downtown's homeless to get into shelter this week, although it's an ongoing process.
In the past when dealing with people who would not leave the streets, "we basically give them everything we can to weather it," he said, including tarps and sleeping bags designed to protect against sub-zero weather.
Andro said that under state law, it's possible to get homeless people who clearly present a danger to themselves or others into treatment or into shelter, but it all depends on "the severity and the timing" of the situation. The best thing to do in such situations is to call 911, she said.
Absent exigent circumstances, "it's not a way to answer if I go into the woods and find a guy in a tent," she said.