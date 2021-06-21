American Girl founder donates $5M to Boys & Girls Club for youth workforce center

A $5 million donation from American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland will help launch a five-year, multimillion-dollar effort for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to create a workforce center in Fitchburg to train youth for jobs in skilled trades.

Set to open in summer of 2022, the center will provide technical training for young people to become electricians, carpenters, plumbers, HVAC technicians and other skilled trades workers. The Boys & Girls Club announced the years-long project and the major donation from the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation on Monday.

The Boys & Girls Club is looking to raise $35 million over five years to create an endowed fund to support its educational programs and the Regional Workforce and Entrepreneurship Center. The club plans to announce more details about the fundraising effort and the center in early July.

Rowland’s $5 million grant puts the capital campaign at 14% of its fundraising goal. The money will go toward the center’s operating costs.

“This amazing gift from Pleasant Rowland will anchor the impact of Boys & Girls Clubs and will create economic opportunities for so many young people in our community,” Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, said in a statement.