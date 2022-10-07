AMC Fitchburg 18 multiplex reopening today

The 18-screen multiplex in Fitchburg was closed temporarily, but is expected to reopen Friday.

AMC Fitchburg 18, 6091 McKee Road, had a message on its door Friday morning that said, "THIS THEATRE IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check amctheatres.com or our mobile app for updates."

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, the theater took a similar message off its website and began listing showtimes again.

AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan said the theater will reopen at 4 p.m.

Noonan would only communicate via email and didn't respond to questions about how long the theater had been closed and why.

Work vans were seen in front of the theater Wednesday.

The theater emerged as AMC Fitchburg 18 in the summer of 2021 after a pandemic shutdown. Before the hiatus, it had been New Vision Theatres Fitchburg 18 + IMAX.

AMC Theatres reopened the Fitchburg theater and seven other New Vision sites across the country under the AMC name. AMC owned the Fitchburg theater until 2017, when it was sold to New Vision.

The sale stemmed from antitrust concerns following AMC's acquisition of the Carmike Cinemas chain. The Carmike purchase included five Sundance theaters, one located in the Hilldale shopping center at 430 N. Midvale Blvd., now known as AMC Madison 6.

In August 2020, a court allowed Kansas City-based AMC Theatres to reacquire most of the theaters it had to divest after the Carmike merger when New Visions Theatres was forced to liquidate.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused extreme economic hardship in the movie theater industry, and the proposed amendments are necessary to ameliorate additional harm to the industry," wrote U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss in the decision, as reported by the entertainment publication Variety.

The Fitchburg theater opened in 1999 as the 14-screen Star Cinema, with seating for 2,900 and at a cost of more than $5.2 million.

In 2010, Kerasotes Showplace Theatres Co., the Chicago-based owner of Star and other movie theaters in the Midwest, including Fitchburg's, sold to AMC.

According to AMC, it's the largest movie exhibition company in the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens.