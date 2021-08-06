Ambulance crash into Middleton bank sends 2 to hospital

An ambulance crashed into a Middleton bank late Thursday evening, sending two people to the hospital, Middleton Police reported.

The ambulance was involved in a crash with another vehicle when it hit the BMO Harris Bank on the corner of University Ave. and Parmenter St. a little after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Two individuals in the other vehicle had non-life threatening injuries and taken to the hospital, police said. There were no injuries to the ambulance occupants. The investigation is ongoing.

