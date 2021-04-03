Amazon apologizes to Mark Pocan for 'incorrect' tweet about workers 'peeing in bottles'

Amazon is apologizing to U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan after directing an "incorrect" tweet at the Black Earth Democrat last week about whether employees of the online retail behemoth need to use bottles to relieve themselves.

Last week — as an attempt to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Alabama was underway — Pocan responded on Twitter to an Amazon executive who called the business a "progressive workplace," arguing Amazon engages in union-busting and makes "workers urinate in water bottles."

In response to Pocan's comment, a tweet from one of Amazon's Twitter account said: "You don't really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us."

But on Friday, Amazon was backtracking on the comment directed at the liberal Wisconsin representative, saying the tweet was "incorrect" as it did not consider the restroom situation of its drivers and only took into consideration warehouse employees.