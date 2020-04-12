Alliant Energy Center could be used as COVID-19 care facility, Gov. Tony Evers says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State officials are preparing to use the Alliant Energy Center as a possible care facility in the event of a potential surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tony Evers said Sunday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Evers announced Sunday that an application has been submitted to begin developing an alternative care facility at Alliant Energy Center. If the Federal Emergency Management Agency approves, the Army Corp of Engineers would work with contractors to develop the facility.

Evers' office said additional details would be shared as they become available.

State health officials reported 128 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Sunday, along with seven more deaths.

There were 3,341 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across Wisconsin as of Sunday, according to the state Department of Health Services. Of those, 974 people, or 29% of those who have tested positive, have been hospitalized, and 144 have died.

A total of 339 confirmed cases have been reported in Dane County as of Sunday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Twelve people in the county have died from the respiratory disease.