Alliant Energy Center clinic examines reopening as COVID test supply chain woes continue

Public Health Madison and Dane County is awaiting approval from the state to reopen its community testing clinic at the Alliant Energy Center as early as within the first few weeks of 2022, health officials said Wednesday.
But the clinic would not have the same drive-through feature as the one that closed last summer, said Public Health Madison supervisor of coronavirus testing Sara Schwartz.
Rather, it would be appointment-only like Public Health Madison's South Park Street testing location, she said, adding the Alliant Energy Center would provide adequate space to accommodate rising case numbers.
Within the last day, 1,116 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Public Health Madison Data. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has yet to respond to a request for comment regarding a specific timeline for test site approval.
Reopening the clinic in the manner with which it operated in 2020 would cost taxpayers around $300,000 per month, Schwartz said, adding that doesn't include the cost of staffing and testing itself.
There's also been the task of finding a partner who wants to support an undertaking of testing hundreds to thousands of people in a day. The last clinic could put through 3,000 tests in a day, Schwartz said, adding that Public Health Madison has now found a partner, declining to share who because of privacy concerns.
The push to reopen comes as Madison residents and visitors continue to encounter hours-long wait times and lines stretching 60 cars at coronavirus testing sites around the city, and as local pharmacies and retailers grapple with shortages of at-home COVID-19 tests.
Experts say holiday travels, the omicron variant and the high demand for at-home tests is what's driving the problem — locally and around the world.
The potential clinic revival also comes as Wisconsin surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths — a harrowing reminder that the pandemic is far from over and of the chaos the health crisis has caused — and as Public Health Madison adopted Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that people need only isolate or quarantine for five days following a positive COVID-19 case.
Complications
Complicating the test supply chain issue, according to preliminary research by the Food and Drug Administration in partnership with the National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration Diagnostics program, is that at-home tests may be less sensitive at detecting omicron.
Schwartz cautioned that because of that study, people should consider in-person polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as their top choice for diagnosing COVID-19 — especially if they are to travel across the nation or intentionally. The tests, which are more accurate than at-home screenings, amplify genetic segments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
At-home tests work by detecting surface proteins of the coronavirus, and can have results ready as early as 15 minutes. Studies claim that the tests are 91% effective at detecting early SARS-CoV-2 variants, but Schwartz estimated that percentage could be much lower with omicron.
Medical device company Ellume, based in the U.S. and internationally, recalled 2 million of its COVID-19 Home Tests earlier this year, citing "higher than acceptable" false positive concerns.
Muddying the shortage even more is that people are likely to have bought tests from local retailers that have inaccurate expiration dates, or could be expired altogether.
Ellume's test, as well as Abbot's BinaxNow COVID-19 Home Test, received a shelf-live extension under Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization earlier this year from six months to 12 months. Abbott, a medical device company like Ellume, is based in Chicago,
Even so, tests that were purchased when they came out around this time last year would still have expired, Schwartz said.
'A different beast'
"Omicron is a different beast," Schwartz said why the public should take the new variant seriously and get vaccinated — in addition to opting for PCR testing.
While symptoms tend to be milder in some people, Schwartz said — and some early studies have confirmed — the story is different for unvaccinated COVID patients.
A recently published Epic Health Research Network report said the unvaccinated are 44% more likely to encounter coronavirus reinfections, especially with omicron.