A woman who allegedly had been drinking crashed her car into a credit union early Saturday morning on Madison's West Side, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. at UW Credit Union, 3750 University Ave., the Madison Fire Department said.
The department's heavy urban rescue team was sent to the scene to make sure the building was not in danger of collapse.
"HURT examined the structural integrity of the building and determined there was no concern for collapse," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The unidentified driver was the only person in the car.
Shorewood Hills and UW-Madison police assisted at the scene.