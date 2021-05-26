When photographer Kenechi Unachukwu began documenting the George Floyd protests in Madison last summer, he didn’t have a plan. But at each event, his empathy grew.

“As you become more ingrained in a movement or a culture, you start to develop connections,” said Unachukwu, who was working for Epic Systems at the time. “I’m not press — I’m just a guy. I not only show up to these events to take pictures, I go to support and have conversations with people.”

Unachukwu’s black and white images have been displayed as a collage on the front doors of Overture Center. Group shows around the country have featured his work, including a show at Marzen Gallery in Madison (“From Here On Out”) and Urban Triage. In October 2020, he had a solo show (“We Still Here”) in Gallery 1308 in Union South.

As we recognize the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death and the events that followed, the Cap Times invited Unachukwu to share his documentary photography.

FROM THE PHOTOGRAPHER

"We are one year since the killing, but what has changed since then? We received accountability for one killing, but what about the rest? Is the knee of the system yet off our necks? Can we finally breathe? Are we finally free? We were promised a new beginning, but instead received a return to the same. So much has happened, yet so little has changed. We still die unjust deaths when all we ask for is to live. Until we receive the respect we deserve, the fight continues for however long is necessary."

— Kenechi Unachukwu

ABOUT THE PHOTOGRAPHER

Kenechi Unachukwu is a pharmacist and freelance photographer currently based out of central New Jersey. Unachukwu was first drawn to photography by images documenting the underground B-Boy (breakdance) battle scene. He has since branched out to street and documentary-style photography in his local communities. As he develops his style, Unachukwu aims to tell untold stories, as well as ask hard questions that sometimes have no answer. Unachukwu lived in Madison from 2016-2020, where he first began taking photos.

To see more of his work, visit kenechiuna.com and follow @kenechi.una on Instagram.

