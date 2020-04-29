You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
All Madison TV stations back to full power after much delay
0 comments
top story

All Madison TV stations back to full power after much delay

{{featured_button_text}}
Broadcast tower

WISC (Ch. 3) announced Wednesday it is now back to operating at full strength from the main antenna atop the broadcast tower at 453 S. Pleasant View Road. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

All Madison television stations that were affected by the Far West Side broadcast tower project are back to operating at full power after several months worth of delays in equipment upgrades.

Tired of waiting for your over-the-air channels to come back? Prepare to wait a while longer

Tom Keeler, vice president and general manager of Morgan Murphy Media, which owns WISC-TV (Ch. 3), said Wednesday the station is now operating from the main antenna atop the tower at 453 S. Pleasant View Road. 

"Our signal should now be stronger and more available for our viewers in our 11-county service area in southern Wisconsin," Keeler said in a statement.

Over-the-air TV viewers should rescan their television sets to make sure they can receive the signal from the main antenna, a step many viewers took during the scheduled rescan back in October that did not go as planned

Delays in tower work mean some over-the-air TV channels might not come back online until December

WISC is the last station to have its equipment upgrades completed and full signal strength back. WMSN-TV (Ch. 47) has been broadcasting at full strength since April 22.

Madison TV station WISC still waiting on full signal; equipment problems blamed

WHA-TV (Ch. 21) and WIFS (Ch. 57) were previously affected, though less severely, by the antenna replacement project and were able to get back to full power sooner

Broadcast tower work seems like 'empty promises' as project heads into the new year

Keeler said the lengthy transition, which began in October, has been "frustrating for all involved," especially for the viewers who could not receive the signal coming from WISC's temporary antenna. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics