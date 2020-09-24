All lanes open after protesters blocked eastbound Beltline at West Broadway for several hours

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lanes are open again after protesters blocked all eastbound lanes on the Beltline at West Broadway for several hours Thursday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

The eastbound Beltline was back open as of 11:16 p.m., according to WisDOT.

The protesters had set up grills on the highway just east of South Towne Drive, Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said Thursday night, and he had asked motorists to avoid the area.

Madison police said the protest began at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a group of about 30 cars was moving at about 10 miles per hour on the Beltline.

The protest stemmed from police-involved deaths, including that of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and the Black Lives Matter movement, but it was unclear Thursday whether the protest was the result of a specific incident.

No crashes or other incidents have been reported, Gibson said.

