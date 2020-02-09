All lanes open after multi-vehicle pile up closed portion of I-39-90

Interstate 39-90 is wide open again after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon had shut down a portion of the Interstate in Janesville.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Janesville Police Department responded to the crash in the west lanes at mile marker 167 at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic was rerouted as a result of the crash, and the State Patrol had activated the purple route, which closes the Interstate at Highways 26 and 14 in Janesville. Traffic heading north was being diverted to the Highway 14 exit from Interstate 39 north onto Highway 51 toward Edgerton.

Ramps to I-39-90 westbound in Janesville were also closed, the Janesville Police Department said.

The crash was cleared around 6:19 p.m. Sunday, the State Patrol said, and officials ask that drivers proceed with caution.

