All lanes closed on Highway 12 near Cambridge due to crash

All eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 12 near Highway 18 are closed due to a crash near Cambridge.
The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office is investigating a crash that occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Highway 12 near Highway 18.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes near the village of Cambridge could be closed for more than two hours, while cleanup and investigation takes place, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
