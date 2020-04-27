All in favor, honk: Wisconsin electric co-op bucks virtual trend, hosts drive-in meeting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With about 230 people sitting in vehicles and honking to signal approval, the 84th annual meeting of the Richland Electric Cooperative on Saturday was unlike any in the rural utility’s history.

But with personal contact sharply curtailed to limit the spread of a coronavirus that has sickened thousands of Wisconsin residents, it was a meeting for our times.

“It was a way to make sure we engaged our members at a time they needed to be engaged,” said general manager Shannon Clark.

State law requires cooperatives to hold a member meeting within six months of the end of the fiscal year; the co-op’s own bylaws call for the meeting to happen in February, March or April — well before Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order is set to expire.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

While the bylaws don’t prohibit a virtual meeting, they also don’t explicitly allow it, and Clark estimates about a third of co-op members don’t have access to reliable high-speed internet service.

“I wouldn’t say we couldn’t have done it,” Clark said. “But this is kind of cool, too.”

As members drove in, staff scanned barcodes that had been mailed to each household and directed them to park bumper-to-bumper facing the garage — with their windows up for safety.