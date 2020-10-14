All eastbound lanes closed on Highway 12 at Oak Park Road due to vehicle fire

All eastbound lanes of traffic are closed on Highway 12 at Oak Park Road due to a vehicle fire, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.
The closure is expected to last about two hours. The Dane County Sheriff's Office is on scene.
The incident took place at around 8:46 p.m. Wednesday.
