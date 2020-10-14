 Skip to main content
All eastbound lanes closed on Highway 12 at Oak Park Road due to vehicle fire
Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

All eastbound lanes of traffic are closed on Highway 12 at Oak Park Road due to a vehicle fire, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported. 

The closure is expected to last about two hours. The Dane County Sheriff's Office is on scene. 

The incident took place at around 8:46 p.m. Wednesday.

