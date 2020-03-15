All Dane County schools closing over COVID-19, effective immediately

All Dane County schools are closing, effective immediately, over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The closure will last until at least April 5, the McFarland School District said in a statement to parents and others in the district. This closure applies to all student instruction, extra-curricular activities and outside groups.

"In the best interests of the health of our students, staff, and families, all Dane County Public Schools, including McFarland School District have decided to close effective immediately," Superintendent Andrew Briddell said in an email to families and others in his school district.

"Our administrative team is meeting as we speak to revise our plans for providing essential services, and to determine how students may collect belongings from school," he wrote.

A formal announcement about the widespread school closures is expected at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a press conference held by Public Health Madison & Dane County. Officials are also expected to discuss new measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including limiting mass gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.