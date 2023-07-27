The scorching heat Thursday served as the perfect backdrop for the 61st All-City Championship Swim Meet, which draws thousands of swimmers and supporters each year.

Goodman Pool on Olin Avenue, the city's only public pool, hosted the All-City Swim and Dive League meet for the first time. The pool was bustling throughout the day with hundreds of swimmers, coaches and spectators. Nearly 1,000 volunteers came together to help make the event possible.

“For this event, we started having meetings last summer,” said Jason Klimowicz, co-communications chair for the meet. “Thousands of hours of volunteer time have gone into planning this meet.”

The three-day swim meet is expected to bring in around 7,000 spectators as nearly 2,000 swimmers from the ages of 4 to 19 compete. On Thursday, the swimmers ages 11 to 19 competed in preliminaries, and the top 16 swimmers from each event will advance to the finals. swimmers under the age of 10 will compete in preliminaries Friday, and on Saturday, swimmers will compete in final races and relays.

In 1962, The All-City Championship Swim Meet was founded to celebrate the end of the recreational swimming season for the five teams that participated in the league's swimming meets every Saturday. Today, 13 teams from Madison and surrounding areas compete in the league's weekly swim meets and for many local swimmers, the championship meet is a deeply beloved tradition.

After 11 years of swimming for Ridgewood Pool, Bryn Affeldt, 17, will compete for the last time this year. After Saturday, her recreational swimming career will come to an end and in the fall, she’ll be attending the University of Iowa as a freshman. So far, her last All-City Swim Meet has been bittersweet.

“We spent our summers for the past 11 years waking up early every morning and swimming at meets every Saturday so it’s kind of been our whole childhood,” Affeldt said. “I’ll definitely be back here watching.”

Since 1962, the swim meet has expanded significantly in attendance and participation, and some rather unique traditions have emerged along the way. Many of the coaches dress up in silly costumes, adding to the light-hearted and supportive nature of the event.

Sisters Kaitlyn Zuehl and Kenzie Zuehl both coach the Seminole Sharks team and dressed up as Taylor Swift in honor of their team's “Eras Tour” theme. Before they became coaches, they competed in the championship meet every summer. Now, they get to witness the magic of the event through their swimmers’ eyes.

“Being coaches definitely gives us an appreciation for the event and now we just really want to pump up the kids before the race because we loved when they cheered us on and it was really encouraging,” Kenzie Zuehl said.

Saturday is the climax to the All-City Championship Meet as the top 16 swimmers from each preliminary event compete in the finals. There's also another main draw: the relay. Teams compete for the championship title as parents and spectators watch on.

“When the relays happen, you’ll see the stands be completely full,” Klimowicz said. “Oftentimes the meet is very close at the end so it could come down to one of those last relays as to who is going to win the meet.”

For those who can't attend Saturday's finals in-person, the meet will also be livestreamed on Facebook.