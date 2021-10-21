Ale Asylum owners toasting company's imminent sale and seamless flow of beer

Before the pandemic, the company averaged about 50 employees, but now there are 20, Dilba said. "Hopefully everybody does the right thing this year and this winter and maybe all the restaurants, bars, and breweries, everyone can get back to even more normalcy. We can beef up our staff to prior levels."

Dilba and Coffee will remain working for the company in their same positions, too. Coffee as president and brewmaster, and Dilba as vice president, secretary and treasurer. "Our positions and our daily focuses will remain the same," he said.

The men met while working at what was then Angelic Brewing Co. in Downtown Madison. Coffey was the brewmaster, and Dilba wanted to put his marketing skills to use.

In 2005, they created the Ale Asylum brand, and eventually ran out of room at their brewing facility at the corner of Stoughton Road and Kinsman Boulevard.

The two plus a group of investors opened their multimillion-dollar brewery and tasting room in 2012 at 2002 Pankratz St. Last year, Dilba said, it produced about 14,500 barrels of beer.

When the brewery, which made its name with the American pale ale Hopalicious and has produced a steady string of other popular varieties of beer since, expanded to its current site, Dilba and Coffey had 23 investors. Dilba said now there are 35.