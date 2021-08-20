Ale Asylum for sale, with its brewery and restaurant closing at the end of October

Dilba and Coffey met while working at the former Angelic Brewing Co. in Downtown Madison. Coffey was the brewmaster and Dilba wanted to put his marketing skills to use.

Together, in 2005, they created a brand and beer, and eventually ran out of room at their brewing facility at the corner of Stoughton Road and Kinsman Boulevard. The new facility is more than four times the size of the old building.

The pandemic has reduced the number of employees from 35 to about 25, Dilba said.

On March 20, 2020, days into COVID-19's path of disruption and destruction, Ale Asylum began making a beer that it would release three weeks later that summed up a lot of people's feelings at the time: FVCK COVID.

The name would be prescient. Dilba said COVID-19 "didn't help, (but) there were other extraneous factors, which I won't get into, but the pressure applied by the pandemic was significant. And we're not alone in that. And you know, everybody in this world is in this fight together, that really made moving forward very difficult."

Now, more than ever, Dilba said, is the time to get some FVCK COVID beer. "Given the news here, given what's coming up."