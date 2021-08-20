Ale Asylum for sale, with its brewery and restaurant closing at the end of October

Ale Asylum, a pioneer in the local craft beer scene that has since grown to be Madison's largest brewery, is for sale, and its 45,000-square-foot brewery, restaurant, and brewpub near the Dane County Regional Airport will close at the end of October, company co-founder Otto Dilba said.
"There are a variety of scenarios that could play out," Dilba said. "One of them would be that somebody is interested in the facility because the facility is in pristine condition. It's relatively new. It has a wealth of capacity available for production as well as future expansion capabilities on site."
Dilba, co-founder Dean Coffey, and a group of investors opened their $8 million brewery and tasting room in 2012 at 2102 Pankratz St. Last year, it produced about 14,500 barrels of beer.
When the brewery, famous for its Hopalicious beer, expanded in 2012, Dilba and Coffey had 23 investors. Dilba said now there are roughly 35.
Buying Ale Asylum "could be an attractive scenario for the right brewery," Dilba said.
"The right entity could come in and use it as more of a turnkey operation, because obviously we have a full-scale production facility that has been cranking out beers at this location since the fall of 2012," he said.
Dilba and Coffey met while working at the former Angelic Brewing Co. in Downtown Madison. Coffey was the brewmaster and Dilba wanted to put his marketing skills to use.
Together, in 2005, they created a brand and beer, and eventually ran out of room at their brewing facility at the corner of Stoughton Road and Kinsman Boulevard. The new facility is more than four times the size of the old building.
The pandemic has reduced the number of employees from 35 to about 25, Dilba said.
On March 20, 2020, days into COVID-19's path of disruption and destruction, Ale Asylum began making a beer that it would release three weeks later that summed up a lot of people's feelings at the time: FVCK COVID.
The name would be prescient. Dilba said COVID-19 "didn't help, (but) there were other extraneous factors, which I won't get into, but the pressure applied by the pandemic was significant. And we're not alone in that. And you know, everybody in this world is in this fight together, that really made moving forward very difficult."
Now, more than ever, Dilba said, is the time to get some FVCK COVID beer. "Given the news here, given what's coming up."
Eliot Butler, president and co-founder of Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., Madison's first brewpub, founded in 1994, said Ale Asylum is not alone in feeling the affects of COVID-19 and competition from other local breweries.
"I know it was an ambitious plan that they had when they built that facility," Butler said. "And I can tell you that our business and all the other breweries -- the combination of the number of craft breweries in the greater Madison area -- combined with the effects of the pandemic, have made it a tough playing field for all of us in the industry."
Butler said he is hopeful someone else "can continue making great beer in that facility like Ale Asylum did."
Great Dane is hanging in there, he said. Since it's more restaurant based and less production-brewery based, it's feeling the effects of the pandemic, but also the labor crunch and increased food prices.
"We are certainly struggling to achieve the results that we did pre-pandemic," Butler said, "but we are keeping our mouths and noses, if not our full heads above water."
Mark Garthwaite, executive director of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild for the past seven years, called Ale Asylum "an institution in the brewing industry." He said it's tough to see it potentially changing hands.
"It's just hard because I know those guys," he said. "They're great people, they make great beer. It's just disappointing news and I hope for the best outcome."
Ale Asylym has strong brands, Garthwaite said. "Hopefully they come out better on the other side."
The past couple of years have been hard on local brands as retail shelves are being flooded with out-of-state craft beer brands, he said.
"I wish we had more of a stronger focus on local Wisconsin brands here," Garthwaite said, noting his obvious bias since his job is to promote, protect and advocate for Wisconsin breweries.