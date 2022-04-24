Aldo Leopold Park pump track to close through June

Bicyclists and fans of the Aldo Leopold Park pump track will have to wait until the end of June to use the first-of-its-kind-in-Madison facility as the city’s Parks Department prepares to complete the construction project.

The contractor, American Ramp Company, will begin the installation of a 905' linear asphalt skills track around the pump track, which will include several wooden pre-fabricated features, on Monday and the track is scheduled to remain closed through June 30.

The anticipated timeline for the construction project: April 25th - Pump track closed, construction resumes May 23rd - Skills track complete May 23th through June 30th - Turf and sod restoration June 30th - Grass and turf established, pump track and skills track open for riding

The pump track, which was installed in Aldo Leopold Park in November as a part of the city’s 2018-2023 Park and Open Space Plan, became a fast favorite of bicycle enthusiasts in the area. It provided a new amenity for the South Side neighborhood and gave riders in the area access to something they previously had to drive two hours to find.

Leopold Park became a priority site for off road bike facilities due to the long standing desire of the neighborhood and Leopold School for additional recreational amenities at or near the park, according to a statement released by the city parks division earlier in April.

Like a roller coaster for bikes, the undulating track with steeply banked turns offers riders a way to get exercise, develop bike handling skills and mostly have loads of fun. Ridden properly, there’s no pedaling involved: riders shift their weight and pump their arms and legs to maintain and even build momentum. Advanced riders can launch themselves into the air, while novice riders can still enjoy the ride, even if they have to pedal.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.