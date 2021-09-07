 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alcohol a factor in cooking fire that sends Far West Side apartment resident to hospital, authorities say
alert

Alcohol a factor in cooking fire that sends Far West Side apartment resident to hospital, authorities say

Madison Fire Department truck
MICHELLE STOCKER, THE CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

Alcohol was a factor in a cooking fire Friday night at a Far West Side apartment that resulted in a resident being taken to a hospital, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to the 7600 block of Radcliffe Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Friday where they were flagged down by a resident and directed to the apartment involved, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters found smoke in the common hallway and stairwell, and the apartment where a small amount of fire was located in a pot on the stove. The cabinets above the stove were charred from fire damage, Schuster said.

Ladder Co. 2 put out the fire, and an occupant of the apartment was found nearby, taken outside by paramedics, and then to a hospital, Schuster said.

The fire was determined to be accidental as a result of unattended cooking, with alcohol use a factor, Schuster said.

The fire, which did an estimated $24,000 damage, displaced the injured person and another resident of the apartment, Schuster said.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics