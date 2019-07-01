A nine-year-old boy sustained serious life-threatening injuries when an ATV he was a passenger on crashed in Dodge County, with police saying alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway M (Center Street) at Rhine Road in the town of Emmet, the Sheriff's Office said.
According to the investigation, a 48-year-old man from Watertown was operating a Honda ATV with the boy from Rio along for the ride.
"The operator lost control of the ATV in the intersection, causing the ATV to roll and eject both the driver and passenger," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
The operator sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Watertown Hospital then transferred to Aurora Hospital in Summit, while the boy was also taken first to Watertown Hospital then flown by by medical helicopter to American Family Children's Hospital in Madison.
The Watertown Paramedics, Fire and Police and the State Patrol assisted at the scene.
No citations have been issued, but the case remains under investigation.