Alarm at Memorial Union brings quick response to extinguish smoldering oily rags, Madison Fire Department says

An alarm brought a quick response to extinguish smoldering oily rags at Memorial Union on Sunday, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Engine 4 responded to the alarm at 11:40 a.m. Sunday and firefighters noticed smoke in the first floor kitchen that was getting thicker, prompting multiple additional fire crews to be called to the scene, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters found a custodial room where an automatic fire sprinkler had activated and piles of oily kitchen rags were smoldering. Memorial Union staff confirmed there was a bag of wet rags with oil mixed in them stored inside the room. The rags are believed to have spontaneously combusted, resulting in a fire that triggered the sprinkler system, Schuster said.

Ladder 1 and Engine 4 crews handled the rags and ventilated the smoke, Schuster said.

The Memorial Union was retrofitted with automatic fire sprinklers during remodeling projects between 2012 and 2017, and without the sprinklers, this incident could have grown much larger and caused significant damage, Schuster said.