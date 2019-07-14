AirVenture marks 50 years in Oshkosh as aviation has become synonymous with the city

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, we are soliciting memories from readers for possible publication in the newspaper and online.

AirVenture 2019

Address: 3000 Poberezny Road, Oshkosh

When: July 22-28

Admission: Tickets purchased for Monday, July 22, through Saturday, July 27, can be used for any single day of the event. Because there are no evening activities on Sunday, July 28, tickets for that day are discounted.

Schedule: Daily air shows from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on July 28 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night air shows are scheduled from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 24 and July 27.

Special appearances throughout the week include programs celebrating the 50th anniversary of EAA in Oshkosh, the 50th anniversary of the Boeing 747 and performances by the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command demonstration teams flying the F-35 Lightning II, A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-22 Raptor.

Aerial firefighting will also be a major theme with aircraft from the U.S. Forest Service and other aircraft operators and manufacturers.

On July 25, Burt Rutan, an aerospace engineer and visionary will make an appearance while Michael Collins, an astronaut and command module pilot for Apollo 11, will appear July 26.

Website: www.eaa.org/en/airventure