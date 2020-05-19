Airbnb warns property owners: No parties during Dane County stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The global short-term rentals platform Airbnb is warning users it will ban those who host parties in violation of Dane County's stay-at-home order and work with local police to hold violators accountable.

In a strongly worded statement Tuesday, the San Francisco-based company said May is usually filled with Memorial Day festivities and high school and college graduations.

"However, these are very different times, and public health must come first," the company said. "To that end, we have previously announced that we will not allow for hosts to authorize parties and events in regions where current public health mandates prohibit events and gatherings."

Airbnb competitor VRBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it's issued a similar warning.

The Madison City Attorney's Office has issued dozens of warning letters to people for holding or attending parties in violation of the state's "safer at home" order, which was issued in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic and rescinded by the state Supreme Court last week. But assistant city attorney Marci Paulsen said there's no way to know whether any of those violations occurred at short-term rentals. Madison police similarly have not seen reports indicating violators were staying at short-term rentals.