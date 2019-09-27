Madison residents will have 30 more days to weigh in on a draft environmental impact statement assessing the Air Force's plan to base a squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field.
A legislative liaison for the National Guard Bureau confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the Air Force will extend the public comment period on the draft report, due to "community concerns" and to "ensure ample opportunity for the community to provide comments."
“The Air Force wants to provide all interested parties with every opportunity to provide input to the proposed action to beddown F-35s at Truax through the environmental impact statement process,” wrote Lt. Col. Steven Fowler in an emailed statement.
The extension means the deadline for comment will be Nov. 1, instead of Friday (today).
The draft environmental report, published by the National Guard Bureau last month, indicated that the noise pollution from the jets would be significant, and would disproportionately affect children, people of color and low-income households in the area. The report has renewed fierce public debate over the proposal, and prompted both the Madison City Council and School Board to pass resolutions suggesting the Air Force reconsider the basing if the analysis is accurate.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan first announced that the Air Force would extend the public comment period in a statement released by his office on Thursday afternoon. Pocan said in the statement that he hopes that the Air Force “will reconsider conducting a take-off and landing test to more accurately assess the noise impact of the F-35s.”
The public comment period extension comes after Pocan said that he made a formal request for the extension on Tuesday. Pocan also released a document he received from the Secretary of the Air Force's office this week answering questions he posed about the noise pollution associated with the jets.
State Rep. Chris Taylor, a critic of the F-35 basing plan, also said she requested for an extension of the public comment period, although she had asked the Air Force for 60 days, not 30. In a statement released by her office, she said that the extension is a result of “the substantial public concern, questions and opposition that has been raised by the people of our community.” She said that the extension would provide more time to get information on the basing, and to also mobilize opposition to the plan.
She also said that the extension would allow more time for the military to conduct more public outreach. Taylor, along with other critics of the F-35 proposal, has criticized the decision to host a public meeting on the draft report at the Alliant Energy Center, instead of at a location closer to the Truax neighborhood.
“I am once again calling on the U.S. Air Force to conduct outreach efforts in the communities most impacted, including holding additional public hearings in these communities, and not 9 miles away at a location hard to access on public transit,” said Taylor, in a press release from her office regarding the extension.
Taylor has also requested that the draft report be released in Spanish and Hmong.
The Secretary of the Air Force is expected to make a final decision on the basing early next year.