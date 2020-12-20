Against odds, a worldly culinary niche ditches the burgers and dogs in downtown Watertown

Hammi grew up all over the world, including Guam, thanks to parents who were in the U.S. Navy. She has a career working with computers and information technology systems and since 2013 has worked remotely from home. She met Brent when she visited and he was working at the Audubon tea room. They were set in 2016 to move to Germany, where Brent had lined up a restaurant consulting gig, but at the last minute the deal fell through. On a visit to Watertown they noticed a “for sale” sign in the window of Schuett’s — founded in 1954 as Zesto’s — which had closed for the season.

“We were here and we drove by and we saw the sign and, you know, the thought bubbles started coming,” Hammi said.

They opened Moon Rabbit in May 2017, but it took a bit for the community to get its head around the new setup, where the restaurant was only open for a few hours each night. Prior to COVID-19, a typical night would mean opening the walk-up window at 5 p.m. and selling food until it was gone. Lines would often stretch down the sidewalk. On weekends, there were also breakfast and lunch hours. But since the pandemic, the Hamanns have shifted gears and offered drive-thru pickup, which requires orders to be made in advance. On some nights, they’ve distributed 100 orders in an hour and have clogged traffic on nearby Sixth Street.