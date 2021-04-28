After year off, Wisconsin State Fair to return Aug. 5-15

The Wisconsin State Fair will return Aug. 5-15, in accordance with what health guidelines there may be at the time, Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair, but with vaccines now readily available, Wisconsin’s situation is much improved and expected to get better by August.

Tickets and vouchers for the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair will be honored for the 2021 State Fair.

“In January, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board approved a goal to have a fair this August and we are pleased to confirm we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” Wisconsin State Fair Park Chairman John Yingling said in a statement.

Increased sanitization protocols are already in place throughout the 200-acre Wisconsin State Fair Park, officials said.

Tickets for the State Fair will also go on sale soon as part the Fair Deals and Group Sales promotions. Five State Fair Main Stage shows already are on sale and more acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Additional programming, event, and attraction announcements will be made soon.