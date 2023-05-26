Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sid Korn could very well be a walking definition of recovery.

Born in New York in 1944, Korn experienced a severe run-in with polio as a young child and throughout his 79 years has dealt with aggressive forms of cancer, medical ailments, alcoholism and trauma, as well as a learning disability and mental health struggles. Throughout his schooling, he was “very socially awkward” and ostracized for his differences. Making friends was difficult, he said, as was finding love at the time.

All of that caused great suffering for Korn, who now with his wife, Nancy, has a daughter, also in the area, and a son with four children in Alaska. Korn, who has lived in the Madison area since the early 1990s, said he plans to visit his grandchildren in September.

But through that adversity, Korn has traveled various parts of the world, from the coldest parts of Siberia to the majestic landscapes of Israel, as well as Switzerland and Canada. Artifacts and pieces of art from those travels adorn the walls and line the shelves of his Middleton home.

One of those artifacts is a boot made of reindeer from an excursion to Siberia, where Korn lived and learned the ways of the native Yakut tribes in Russia's most frigid parts. Another is a ritual cup for drinking fermented mare’s milk, or Kourchah, a popular Yakut dessert.

Korn also through his suffering discovered the Baha’i faith, which according to its website holds that the crucial need facing humanity is to “find a unifying vision of the future of society.”

Members of the faith also believe in an elimination of prejudice and that all religions of the world came from one source and “are successive chapters of one religion from God.” Baha’is share a common goal of serving others, even going as far as traveling and living among other cultures.

Having studied at the now-closed Nasson College in Sanford, Maine, Korn has a background in biology. College is where he had his first bouts with alcoholism – “not liking where I was” and “escaping the reality of being lonely.”

After graduating from college in 1966, after almost flunking his junior year, Korn said he went on to work for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Missouri, where he tested the carcinogenic effects of oil compounds.

He attributes that experience to his later cancer diagnoses. Korn also worked at fisheries in California, where he met Nancy, as well as Alaska, before his pilgrimages as part of his Baha’i faith.

Korn didn’t find out he had had polio as a young child until the age of 43. Mental health diagnoses, including bipolar disorder and autism spectrum disorder, also didn’t come until late in life. Korn recalled the medication he took for his bipolar diagnosis as making him “all mind but no heart.”

His saving grace instead: Korn’s faith, and other support groups that have aided in his overcoming alcoholism and cancer.

Tell us about your first run-in with a major medical issue besides polio.

(In the 1970s) I had a swollen left breast. I knew something was very wrong. (Some doctors) did some X-rays and my whole chest was full of tumors. (The doctors) did a biopsy. Amazingly, it was benign. But (I had to have a major surgery on my chest). I still have the twist ties in there. I remember waking up with a tube down my throat and receiving morphine shots every four hours. I (later) tried to drink the terror away.

How did you first discover the Baha’i faith and confront your drinking?

We transferred (from California) to a fishery lab in Juneau, Alaska. I was drinking a lot. My wife and I were walking through a park when we encountered a Baha’i musician named Red Grammar, who is well-known for his children’s songs. Nancy started to learn more about the faith. I’m from a Jewish background -- agnostic with all the dogmas and rituals. She finally became Baha’i, and I found out there were people saying prayers for me in a building across the bay. Suddenly I pick up a book and I read (about Baha’i) for myself. Everything made sense. (I saw how) the world has to come together (and agreed) with the total equality of men and women. The elimination of prejudice. No clergy. No drugs or alcohol.

Tell us more about getting to know Yakut people of Siberia as part of one of your Baha’i travels.

They are some of the most wonderful people. My job was to go to their villages and help teach English. They had never seen foreigners. You’d go to the schools and the students would gather up to ask various questions.

When did you get cancer? What was that like?

In 2013, I was diagnosed with large B cell lymphoma. I remember I felt kind of tired a year before. Statistically, there was a 50% chance that I could live. I could have freaked out with anxiety and died, but (what I learned in recovery and in my faith) saved my life. (The doctors eventually) cured me with chemo, and life got really good. I found another wonderful support group through Gilda’s Club. There’s a location (in Madison).

There was yet another medical ailment. Can you describe what that was like?

The last one was a little over a year ago. I was diagnosed with Merkel’s cell carcinoma (a rare disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the skin). This time, I knew to take life one day at a time. I could have died of stress.

There's a Baha'i saying that has helped you through your adversity. What is that saying and what does it mean to you?

The quote is "my calamity is my providence. Outwardly it is fire and vengeance. Inwardly it is light and mercy." As a Baha’i in recovery, it all came together. The faith alone wasn’t going to work. I needed to seek support.

How have all your lived experiences shaped your philosophies around life, death and the human condition? What could Madisonians learn from you?

I believe that we are all put on this Earth to help others. I believe I was put on this Earth to help people in need and I’ve had a lot of opportunities to do that. For fellow Madisonians, some kind of meaningful spiritual life is essential. One of the biggest addictions is to the material. But nothing is solid. Man will never know everything about anything. Everything is infinitely complex. It’s amazing.

