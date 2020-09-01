After pilot period, Dane County Farmers' Market will run through October at Alliant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the Dane County Farmers' Market began its advance-order/drive-thru model in late April, customers have spent more than $845,000 with vendors, said market manager Sarah Elliott.

"In a year that is filled with so much uncertainty, these sales opportunities are critical to the viability of our family farmers," Elliott said.

After a successful August pilot period, the market will continue its Saturday "hybrid" model on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center through Oct. 31.

Since its Capitol Square permit was revoked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elliott has had to figure out new ways to connect market vendors to farmers' market customers.

The hybrid model allows customers to buy directly from the market's farmers and small food producers on Saturdays in two ways:

By placing an order in advance through the online marketplace on the app or website WhatsGood and driving-thru to pick up orders between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

By spontaneously shopping at the walk-up market between 9:30 a.m and 12:30 p.m.

The market also operates with advance-order and drive-thru pick up on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., through Nov. 4.