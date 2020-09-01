After pilot period, Dane County Farmers' Market will run through Nov. 4 at Alliant

Since the Dane County Farmers' Market began its advance-order/drive-thru model in late April, customers have spent more than $845,000 with vendors, said market manager Sarah Elliott.
"In a year that is filled with so much uncertainty, these sales opportunities are critical to the viability of our family farmers," Elliott said.
After a successful August pilot period, the market will continue its Saturday "hybrid" model on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center through Oct. 31.
Since its Capitol Square permit was revoked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elliott has had to figure out new ways to connect market vendors to farmers' market customers.
The hybrid model allows customers to buy directly from the market's farmers and small food producers on Saturdays in two ways:
- By placing an order in advance through the online marketplace on the app or website WhatsGood and driving-thru to pick up orders between 7 and 9 a.m.
- By spontaneously shopping at the walk-up market between 9:30 a.m and 12:30 p.m.
The market also operates with advance-order and drive-thru pick up on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., through Nov. 4.
Safety instructions can be found on the market's website: dcfm.org/markets/saturday-market-at-willow-island.
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?
Big margins in northern Wisconsin were critical to President Donald Trump's 2016 win in Wisconsin.
The few Wisconsin delegates who traveled to this week’s Republican National Convention in North Carolina said the event — which was downsized …
Only four of Wisconsin's 52 GOP delegates plan to attend the scaled-down Charlotte convention, while others will watch from home.
At one point, Baldwin was considered near the top of Biden's list of potential picks to run alongside him for the presidency this fall.
Kicking off the DNC on Wednesday from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Evers expressed regret that the convention, which shifted last week to a mostly online event due to COVID-19, could not be held in-person.
"As we all recognize, it’s not exactly what we thought it was going to be, but what we’ve been forced to deal with," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said of the first-of-its-kind convention.
In addition to once boasting more than 50,000 visitors and hundreds of millions of tourism dollars, Milwaukee's political bash also aimed to cleanse Democrats' palate of Trump's margin-thin victory over Hillary Clinton here in 2016.
Biden leads Trump 49% to 43% among Wisconsin respondents. Biden's lead in Wisconsin widens to 52% to 44% among voters who say they are "certain" to vote in November.
Biden led by a 6-point margin among likely voters over Trump in a June Marquette poll.
Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.
Community organizers in Milwaukee have shifted their voter outreach programs to focus on mail-in absentee ballot education.
The poll also found former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump in the state and a declining concern among Wisconsinites over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perceptions of whether or not the president delivered on the promises he made during his 2016 campaign differ drastically along party lines.
Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped
The latest poll's results come as Wisconsin faces unprecedented unemployment numbers, which have risen sharply following state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down some businesses or limiting services at others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. On Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden.
Organizers are searching for ways to empower voters in communities of color and low-income areas that saw a decrease in turnout during the 2016 general election.
As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates look to begin large-scale campaign efforts in Wisconsin, they enter a battleground state that already has received considerable attention from President Donald Trump.
In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.
All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support.
In the general election, President Donald Trump faces a tight race against the Democratic field in Wisconsin.
Results of a new Wisconsin state-wide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?
UW-Madison's Elections Research Center plans to launch a new poll to complement the Marquette Law School Poll.
Wisconsin, which hosts its first national party convention in July, is the only state the three major political forecasters all agree is a toss-up.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.