After nearly 71 years of marriage, Waunakee couple die within days of each other in same hospice room

Art and Phyllis were able to stay in their own home up until March, which Olsen said was really important to her parents. Bunch said Art acted as a caregiver to his wife for the past few years with their children helping out as well.

"A lot of men his age wouldn't have done that," Bunch said. "I guess mom took good care of him, so he then helped take good care of her."

Devout Catholics, the Hellenbrands attended Mass weekly at Saint John the Baptist in Waunakee, Bunch said. Art's health started to turn this year, Olsen said, and the couple moved into assisted living in March.

A couple weeks later, they were moved to St. Mary's Hospital. Art and Phyllis were initially on separate sides of the hospital, Bunch said. But the nurses worked hard to get the Hellenbrands on the same floor, and by Easter they were in the same hospital room, holding hands, Olsen said.

"The hospital went well above and beyond doing what they could to keep their lives together," she said.

In early April, Art and Phyllis were both moved to Agrace hospice where the staff were also able to get them a room together, Bunch said.