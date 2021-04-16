After a century in storage, wood from Madison lab being used to repair U.S. Capitol

“When the Capitol emailed me to say, ‘We got it, everything’s fine,’ I got some sleep,” he said.

Ross, who grew up in Michigan and earned a Ph.D. in engineering from Washington State University, said he toured the Forest Products Laboratory as a student and always dreamed of working at the lab, which has been advancing wood technology since 1910.

“I always wanted to have the opportunity to work here because of the history,” he said. “How lucky can you get?”

His research involves the use of X-ray technology to assess the strength of wood in a tree or structure without destroying it.

Over the course of his career, Ross has consulted on reconstruction of the USS Constitution, the Civil War battleship known as Old Ironsides, New Orleans homes damaged by Hurricane Katrina, and the condition of a 2,500-year-old Egyptian sarcophagus for a St. Louis museum.

Ross said the work on Katrina was especially tough because of the loss of lives, but having a role in restoring the Capitol is one of the most rewarding projects of which he’s been a part.