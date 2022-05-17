 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adults, infant displaced by Far East Side fire, authorities say

A kitchen fire that broke out in a Far East Side apartment displaced two adults and an infant while causing about $15,000 in damage, the Madison Fire Department said. 

Fire crews responded to the apartment on the 700 block of Vernon Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Monday after one of the residents failed to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher and called 911, said Bernadette Galvez, a fire department spokesperson. An unattended pan of cooking oil on a stove started the fire, Galvez said.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters went into the smoky second floor apartment and found the cause of the fire. They confirmed the fire had not spread after overhauling part of the apartment's ceiling, Galvez said. 

The family of three found another place to stay for the evening , Galvez said. 

