Taking a break from a morning of volunteer work at Veterans Hospital, Adrianna Marks can’t emphasize enough how important it is for retirees to get out of the house, to do things and to be around people.

“You need to be social because otherwise, you will age fast,” said Marks, 75, an Army veteran and self-described “people person” who spends mornings stuffing envelopes, visiting patients, teaching art and anything else she’s needed to do at the VA.

“You need to be out in the public or someplace, not isolating yourself because that’s when you start losing everything,” she said. “You lose your mental thinking. You start thinking bad things.”

Getting out and socializing can be volunteering — she also volunteers at her church, the Salvation Army — working at a part-time job, taking care of grandchildren or going out for coffee with the neighbors.

“I think that’s all really important to have,” Marks said.

It’s also important to her personally, she said, because she has PTSD, and volunteering at the VA and at church “just helps so much. I don’t do that ‘stinkin’ thinkin’ as I call it.

“I don’t do stinkin’ thinkin’ because I’m out and I’ve got my mind on other things instead of sitting at home and being negative and thinking of all the rotten stuff and all that,” she said.

A native of Fairmont, Minnesota, Ann, as she is known to everyone, came to Madison about 10 years ago after the death of her husband to be near her daughter, an administrator for the Madison Public Library. Before coming to Madison she and her husband, Kenneth, lived in retirement in Nevis, Minnesota, in the northern part of the state.

As a teenager, Marks lived for a time in Washington, D.C., with an aunt and uncle. Her aunt was a private registered nurse whose patients were members of Congress. Through her aunt’s connections, Marks attended the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy and one of the inaugural parties. She also helped throw the switch lighting a Minnesota tree at the site of the National Christmas Tree, and afterward had hot chocolate at the White House with the president and first lady.

Back home, she learned to be a pilot at 17 and for two years was part of the Minnesota Civil Air Patrol until after high school, when she joined the Army and trained as a medic. Married to her first husband at the time, she wasn’t sent to Vietnam but was instead posted in the U.S. She served for two years.

Marks later worked as an X-ray technician in Minnesota and in Nebraska, then while working as a cable builder for Teledyne Aerospace, she met her second husband, Kenneth. He worked in construction, and she took a job she loved caring for residents in a nursing home in Winnebago, Minnesota.

She kept working even when she and her husband retired and moved north, taking a job in a hardware and goods store similar to Farm and Fleet. She said older male customers skeptically regarded her advice in the plumbing section, where she was eventually transferred, but her male colleagues would always back her advice.

Flipping houses with her husband, Marks said, she had learned a lot about home repair. And her father, she said, made sure his daughters knew how to fix things.

“Before we could have our car, we had to know how to change the oil,” Marks said. “We had to know how to rotate and take the tires off, how to fix a flat. And that’s the way my dad was.”

In 2010, after a heart attack that left her feeling depressed, Marks was taught painting by her pastor’s wife, who was a college art instructor in Minnesota. Now she loves to paint flowers and birds, and the occasional landscape. She leads art sessions at the VA Hospital, which are open not only to patients but to anyone who wants to come in. Her own paintings have also sold, she said, money that goes back into activities for patients.

So with a lifetime of knowledge, Marks does everything she can to help at the VA. She said she begins her mornings putting medical specialist appointment notices into envelopes for mailing, then visits female patients in the hospital. She’ll also visit male patients who are in critical care or in hospice. Patients typically don’t stay long, so the connections are short and she doesn’t get to know many very well, she said.

“I just like helping other people,” Marks said. “I’ve always been a people person. If I can help them, if it means just reading a story to them, or just sitting and visiting and listening to them talk, I enjoy doing that.”