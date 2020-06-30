Adding machines, JFK and boneless ham: Life in Madison in the 1960s

Take a look back at what life in Madison was like in the 1960s with this collection of Wisconsin Historical Society photos.
View the other entries in the Wisconsin State Journal's "Life in Madison" photo series documenting life in the second half of the 20th century.
1960 - A day of baseball
1960 - Baseball championship
1960 - Bowling class
1960 - Christmas tree
1960 - City-County Building
1960 - John F. Kennedy campaign stop
1960 - Land survey corners
1960 - Mexican Independence Day
1960 - Tree moving
1961 - 'Doll Dance' practice
1961 - Blizzard
1961 - Boxing match
1961 - Boy on trampoline
1961 - Burglar alarm
1961 - Civil defense test
1961 - Couple kissing
1961 - Explorer Scouts train
1961 - Hockey tournament
1961 - Hospital patients
1961 - Library
1961 - Miss Madison coronation
1961 - School of Ballet
1961 - Shriners ride
1961 - Scuba class
1961 - Toy depot
1961 - Vilas Park Zoo
1961 - Volunteer accountants
1962 - Highway patrolmen inspection
1962 - Spring elections
1963 - Accent tutoring
1963 - Bargain hunting
1963 - Camp Randall Stadium
1963 - Christmas party
1963 - Television gift
1964 - Armed Forces Day
1964 - Car inspection
1964 - East High graduation
1964 - Festival de France
1964 - Figure skating clinic
1964 - Gallery opening
1964 - Gang weapons
1964 - High school football
1964 - Miss Madison
1964 - Newspaper carriers
1964 - Oscar Mayer test kitchen
1964 - Rocky Marciano visits Madison
1964 - Saying goodbye
1964 - Sports show
1965 - Bob Hope
1965 - Disaster drill
1965 - First birth of the year
1965 - Lost family
1965 - Santa Claus
1966 - Jesus Salas speaking at rally
1967 - Dow Chemical demonstration
1967 - UW registration
1968 - Gemini 7
1968 - Punch card machine
1968 - State Republican Convention
1969 - Grape protest
