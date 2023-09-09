PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Dean Achenbach remembers well the early days of the Villa Louis Carriage Classic.

This was before the competitive carriage-driving event was a national draw that takes up a large portion of St. Feriole Island, and grandchildren were still years away for the Prairie du Chien native.

Achenbach was in his late 20s when he founded the Carriage Classic at the request of tourism officials who wanted to bring more people to this city between Labor Day and when the trees start changing colors.

The first competition in 1980 had just three carriages and three horses. The participants were all local farmers who happened to have carriages and horses in their barns.

"All we said was 'well, we'll start out small and end up big,' and that's the way it turned out," Achenbach said Friday, from the seat of a golf cart he uses to traverse the show's 65 acres along the Mississippi River. "It grew at the same time the sport of carriage driving grew in the U.S., so we were not outliers.

The mission has paid off for this historic piece of property that in the past was inhabited by Native Americans, was the site of a battle during the War of 1812 and later was developed by Hercules Dousman, a fur trader, lumberjack, land speculator and businessman, considered in the 1800s one of Wisconsin's wealthiest and most influential people.

Now, in its 42nd rendition, Achenbach is no longer paying gas money as an incentive for people to enter the Carriage Classic. Nor is he stalking carriage and horse owners at parades, fairs and other shows in an attempt to grow the Carriage Classic before there were Facebook groups, Instagram posts and You Tube videos promoting the unique sport and hobby.

The event has become the largest show of its kind in North America and one of the largest carriage-only shows in the world.

This weekend's event, for which people arrived as early as Tuesday, features more than 120 entries from throughout the country. The competitions, which use rules from the American Driving Society, include driving carriages in an arena through a series of gates, which become progressively narrower and are defined by a pair of black cones each topped with a yellow plastic ball. Knock a ball off a cone and you're penalized.

The event includes live organ music played by Randy Roberts, 73, of Apple Valley, Minnesota. He is making his debut at the Carriage Classic but has been playing horse shows at the Iowa State Fair for 52 years.

Another competition involves maneuvering through a series of obstacles such as going under laundry lines filled with strips of wide cloth, going over bridges, through water and taking trails through through a group of trees. Competitors are also judged on how well an animal is groomed, the look of the carriages and the period clothing worn by the drivers and passengers in each carriage.

There are multiple divisions and some of those divisions are separated into classes for horses, ponies and "very small equine," defined as miniature horses, donkeys or mules less than 39 inches high.

The winners in the competition, which concludes Sunday, take home ribbons but no cash. Gas money hasn't been doled out since the mid-1980s.

'The Super Bowl'

There are similar competitions held at the Old Wade House in the Sheboygan County town of Greenbush and in the Walworth County city of Elkhorn, along with other shows in states such as Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Missouri. All of those lead up to the Villa Louis Carriage Classic, where the Villa Louis Mansion, the Dousman Hotel, a partial replica of Fort Crawford and the Mississippi River serve as backdrops.

"It's such a beautiful venue," said Amy Mountain. "It really is."

"All the other shows are in preparation to do well here," added her husband, Tom Mountain. "I call it the Super Bowl of carriage shows so people understand how important it is."

The Mountains, who live in the Twin Cities, got into the carriage circuit about five years ago and are still learning the ins and outs of the competitions. They bought their now 16-year-old horse, Legendary Man aka Lucky, for $800 from a horse rescue organization in 2015. Their carriage is a Studebaker manufactured in 1864.

Ingo and Stephanie Wiedenhues of Elbert, Colorado, brought a three-spring trap carriage made of wood and metal. There are two suspension springs on the back and one running across the front. The trap refers to the seating arrangement: The backseat passenger can't easily exit without the driver getting out and moving the front seat forward. The Wiedenhueses' carriage was manufactured for a New Jersey business executive in 1902 by the A.S. Flandrau Co. in New York. The four-wheel carriage includes a pair of original beveled glass lanterns powered by candles.

"This is a carriage you would drive through Central Park," Ingo Wiedenhues said. "This drives like a Cadillac. It's very smooth, very comfortable to drive."

Soaked in history

One of the state's most historic cities, Prairie du Chien sits just north of the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers. In June the community celebrated the 350th anniversary of the 1673 arrival of an expedition led by Father Jacques Marquette and fur trader Louis Joliet. Pete's Hamburger Stand has been around since 1908, there's a Cabela's distribution center and, just to the south of the city, spectacular views from Wyalusing State Park.

But Villa Louis, one of Wisconsin's eight state historic sites and built in 1870 by H. Louis Dousman and his mother, Jane, heirs to Hercules Dousman, serves as a tourism anchor of the community. This is where, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Dousman family "cultivated the life of country aristocracy and amassed the trappings of Victorian wealth and grandeur."

After his father died in 1868, Louis Dousman began spending his father's fortune and, besides building an elaborate home, began to create a herd of prized horses on the property's Artesian Stock Farm, named after a nearby 350-foot-deep well that provided mineral rich water to the Dousmans.

Land on St. Feriole Island to the north of the house was turned into pasture, a series of stables were constructed, and the vineyard Hercules Dousman had carefully nurtured was torn up. Louis Dousman also built a half-mile oval race track surfaced with imported cork to stave off mud.

Louis Dousman published catalogues to sell and promote his prized breeding stock and was the first president of the Wisconsin Association of Trotting Horse Breeders, established in 1885. But he died in January 1886 at the age of 37, and the family dismantled the horse farm.

The Carriage Classic pays homage to Dousman's passion and returns horses to the property for at least a few days each September. But none of those visitors are in it for the money.

"People come because it's a lot of fun," Achenbach said. "If you win a ribbon here, you've done well. You've trained your horse well. You've accomplished the mental task that it takes to win here. It's really on the driver as much as it is on the horse."

Photos: Villa Louis Carriage Classic in Prairie du Chien