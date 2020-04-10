ACLU files lawsuit calling for release of elderly and vulnerable prisoners in Wisconsin

The ACLU is calling for the release of more prisoners, particularly those who are older or have severe underlying chronic medical conditions.

The lawsuit asks the court to intervene are force state officials to take action to reduce the prison population. It notes that Evers has the power to issue reprieves for sentences during the public health emergency, and that those sentences could be reinstated after the crisis. Evers could also grant pardons or commute sentences for prisoners.

One of the plaintiffs, Craig Sussek, has kidney disease, making him more susceptible to COVID-19. He is eligible for parole for a crime he committed at 16 more than 20 years ago, the ACLU said.

Another plaintiff, Ramond Ninneman, 66, has cardiac disease, which leaves him with only 25-30% of his heart function and at a high risk of death or serious injury if he contract COVID-19, the ACLU said. He currently has 16 months remaining of a two year sentence.

“My dad has just 16 months left on his sentence, and I’m terrified that COVID-19 will turn that into a death sentence,” said Rana Ninneman, Ramon’s daughter. “The Department of Corrections hasn’t even been able to provide adequate treatment for his heart condition, let alone put in place the social distancing measures needed to stop the spread of COVID-19. State officials need to act now so that my dad and other people with pre-existing conditions can come home where they can safely practice social distancing and help keep all of us healthy.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.