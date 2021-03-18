Accused Madison City Council member one of four suspects ID'd in report on misogynist slur

The resolution approving the investigation called for it to be submitted to the council by Nov. 10 and cost no more than $10,000, and in late October, the city hired USA Forensic to do the work at a rate of $275 an hour. The company has not yet submitted an invoice.

Skidmore has grown increasingly isolated on the council in recent years as the council has moved even further to the left politically and Skidmore has been outspoken in his defense of the Madison Police Department, which local activists and their allies on the council believe needs reform, more oversight or cuts.

At the time he is alleged to have uttered the vulgarity, the council had just finished approving the creation of a civilian board to oversee police and an independent police auditor, and Skidmore was the last one to speak before Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called on Kilfoy-Flores to speak. Video of the person who said the alleged profanity did not pop up in the Zoom meeting when the word was spoken, and no one in the meeting reacted to the slur at the time it was uttered.