Accidental kitchen fire does extensive damage to Far West Home, authorities say

Madison fire truck at 9 Andover Circle fire, Barry Adams fire

A Madison Fire Department truck is at the scene of an accidental kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon at 9 Andover Circle.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

An accidental kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon did extensive damage to a Far West Home, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to Andover Circle at 2:26 p.m. on a report of flame seen at the back of a house and arrived at 2:30 p.m. to find the fire behind 9 Andover Circle, fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside and then entered the home to put it out, searched the home and confirmed no one was inside. Crews also found and extinguished additional hidden fire in walls and ceiling spaces, Schuster said.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured, but two people were displaced by the blaze, Schuster said.

