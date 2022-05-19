Update: One killed in Fitchburg apartment fire; cause accidental

Authorities say one man died and another person was injured in an accidental apartment fire Tuesday night in Fitchburg.

The Fitchburg Fire Department responded to 2118 Red Arrow Trail around 11:55 p.m. after a resident reported smoke in the building. Firefighters found flames coming from a second-floor apartment that had spread to a hallway.

Deputy Fire Chief Chad Grossen said investigators were able to determine the fire started in a plastic trash can and spread to the kitchen cabinets.

Two occupants of the apartment attempted to extinguish the fire with water, but the smoke became too heavy.

One unidentified occupant escaped onto a balcony and was taken to a local hospital. No information about that person’s condition was available Thursday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Timothy J. Trummer, 64, died as a result of the fire, though results of an autopsy performed Wednesday are pending additional study. Trummer was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday, according to the medical examiner.

Grossen said the death was not immediately reported because the man's family had not been notified.

The death remains under investigation by the Fitchburg police and fire departments, state Fire Marshal’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Occupants of neighboring apartments escaped without injury, according to the Fire Department.

Grossen said the building did not have a sprinkler system, and investigators have not determined if the apartment had working smoke alarms.

“This is a devastating incident,” Grossen said. “Incidents like this stress the importance of early fire detection by having properly installed and operating smoke alarms in your residence.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.